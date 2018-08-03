Álvarez Conde puede tener papeles sobre el máster de Casado en su despacho de docente

El director provisional del Instituto de Derecho Público de URJC, Pablo Acosta, ha dicho a la jueza que nadie ha entrado en el despacho personal de Enrique Álvarez Conde, el principal implicado, que permanece "intacto" y cerrado con llave, por lo que no descarta que pueda esconder información clave para la causa.
Acosta ha comparecido como testigo ante la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez Medel, dentro de la pieza C, referente al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, por ser quien halló hace días de forma sorpresiva una caja con documentación de las tres estudiantes investigadas de la promoción de Casado.
Según fuentes jurídicas, Acosta ha explicado que tan solo ha sido registrado el despacho que Álvarez Conde tenía como director del Instituto de Derecho Público en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid (URJC) pero no el que le correspondía como docente.
Ese se encuentra "intacto" y cerrado con llave desde la destitución de Álvarez Conde, por lo que nadie ha podido entrar a comprobar la documentación que allí almacenaba el catedrático. Acosta ha sostenido que desde que tomara posesión en mayo no había encontrado nada dado que no tenía los medios suficientes para buscar toda la documentación, hasta el punto que ha dicho que se le hizo grande el cargo.
Y aunque fue él quien hace una semana encontró ese "caja con documentación", que ha sido ya aportada a la causa, hoy ha precisado que dicha caja, en realidad, contiene poca documentación y sin una excesiva importancia para el procedimiento.
