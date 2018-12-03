Público
Alvia El juez cierra la instrucción del Alvia con el maquinista y el exdirector de seguridad de Adif como imputados

Acuerda, a su vez, el sobreseimiento provisional y archivo de la causa respecto a los otros cinco investigados.

Un grupo de personas visitan la curva de Angrois donde descarrilaba un tren Alvia el pasado 24 de julio de 2013. / EFE

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Santiago de Compostela ha finalizado la investigación por el accidente del Alvia ocurrido el 24 de julio de 2013 en Angrois, manteniendo como únicos imputados al maquinista y al entonces director de Seguridad en la Circulación de Adif, Andrés Cortabitarte.

En concreto, a ambos se les imputa por ochenta delitos de homicidio y 144 de lesiones por imprudencia grave profesional. Por otra parte, el juez Andrés Lago acuerda, en el auto emitido este lunes, el sobreseimiento provisional y archivo de la causa respecto a los otros cinco investigados.

Las partes personadas pueden ahora recurrir el auto, elaborar sus escritos de acusación o solicitar diligencias complementarias, dentro de un plazo de 10 días.

