Podemos Andalucía celebrará en enero su conferencia política

La formación morada contempla convocar su tercera Asamblea Ciudadana de Andalucía en la primera quincena de marzo de 2020.

La líder de Podemos Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, durante su intervención en el acto público. E.P/ María José López

El responsable de la Secretaría Política y de Comunicación de Podemos Andalucía, Pablo Pérez Ganfornina, ha anunciado este lunes que esta formación celebrará el 18 de enero de 2020 la primera conferencia política 'Horizonte 2023', después de que su organización fuese pospuesta el pasado octubre con motivo de la situación política y la convocatoria de la repetición electoral.

Según ha explicado en un comunicado el dirigente, el actual panorama político hace "más necesario que nunca" un debate "sosegado entre compañeros" para afrontar los retos que esperan a la organización andaluza con el objetivo de afrontarlos con "una mayor cohesión".

En este sentido, el responsable de Comunicación de Podemos Andalucía ha avanzado que, junto a los documentos políticos y organizativos recibidos en plazo para la convocatoria de conferencia postergada, se abrirá un nuevo plazo de recepción de aportaciones que analicen y propongan medidas políticas ante la nueva realidad surgida de las elecciones generales del domingo.

Asimismo, como ha explicado Pérez Ganfornina, tras la celebración de la conferencia política (la primera de estas características que organiza Podemos), será el momento de afrontar la tercera Asamblea Ciudadana de Andalucía, con el objeto de elegir democráticamente a aquellas personas que llevarán a cabo las labores de dirección durante los próximos tres años. La fecha estimada, según ha anunciado, será la primera quincena de marzo de 2020. "En momentos complejos, es necesario el debate político sereno", ha concluido.

