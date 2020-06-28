madrid
España exportó material de defensa a Arabia Saudí por valor de más de 270 millones de euros entre los años 2018 y 2019, según los informes que este lunes presentará en el Congreso la secretaria de Estado de Comercio, Xiana Margarida.
En concreto, los documentos detallan que las ventas de armas a Arabia Saudí en el año 2018 ascendieron a 235,3 millones de euros, mientras que las de 2019 alcanzaron un importe de 35,4 millones. Todo el material tuvo como destino sus Fuerzas Armadas y Policía.
La venta de mayor importe fueron dos aviones de transporte militar y munición, por 190,5 millones, en 2018; pero la industria española también exportó a Arabia Saudí granadas de mortero, munición de artillería, bombas guiadas láser de aviación, sistemas porta morteros o elementos para aviones, entre otros.
Estas ventas se mantuvieron pese a la implicación de Arabia Saudí en la guerra de Yemen y las peticiones de organizaciones no gubernamentales de que se paralicen las exportaciones de armas. España también vendió armas a Emiratos Árabes Unidos, otro de los países implicados en este conflicto armado, por valor de 193 millones de euros entre 2018 y 2019.
Pese a estos datos, la mayoría de exportaciones españolas tuvieron como origen países de la Unión Europea -un 57,7% en 2018 y un 46,6% en 2019-; o países que forman parte de la OTAN -hasta el 68% en 2018 y el 55,1% en 2019-.
En total, en el año 2018 el valor de las exportaciones realizadas de material de defensa sumó 3.720,4 millones de euros, con una disminución del 14,4 por ciento respecto a 2017. Las ventas sin embargo volvieron a subir en 2019 hasta los 4.042,3 millones, un 8,6 por ciento más.
