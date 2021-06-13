Asesinan a balazos al defensor de los recursos naturales de la tribu yaqui en México

El líder y defensor de los recursos naturales de la tribu yaqui, Luis Urbano Domínguez Mendoza, fue asesinado a balazos el pasado martes, en Ciudad Obregón, en el municipio de Cajeme, en el norteño estado de Sonora, informó este sábado la Fiscalía General del Estado.
De acuerdo con las informaciones de medios locales, el pasado 8 de junio, Domínguez Mendoza salía de un banco en Ciudad Obregón cuando fue asesinado a tiros.
El activista, de 35 años, era un férreo luchador político y social por el respeto a los recursos naturales de la tribu Yaqui. Desde 2012 se unió a la lucha por el agua y las tierras yaquis y en 2019 participó en el documental Laberinto Yo'eme, en el cual relataba el despojo de las aguas del río yaqui y sus tierras.
"Luis se preocupó siempre por el bienestar de su amada tribu yaqui y nunca dudó en defenderla", escribió en sus redes sociales Sergi Pedro Ros, director del documental. "Descansa en paz amigo, pediremos justicia y nunca olvidaremos tu luz", zanjó.
La Fiscalía General de Justicia de Sonora informó que abrió una investigación sobre el ataque armado contra el líder étnico. Sin embargo, hasta el momento no hay ningún sospechoso detenido y tampoco se han reportado avances en la investigación.
Este crimen se suma a una larga lista de ataque ocurridos contra los liderazgos de esta etnia y mientras el Gobierno mexicano avanza en la consolidación del Plan de Justicia para los Pueblos Indígenas.
Entre los ataques registrados están la desaparición del vocero del Movimiento Ciudadano en Defensa del Agua, Tomás Rojo Valencia, ocurrida en mayo de este año y la ejecución el mismo mes de Agustín Valdez, quien era jefe de la Guardia Tradicional e hijo del gobernador de la etnia en Loma de Guamuchil.
El llamado Plan de Justicia del Gobierno mexicano consiste en acciones para garantizar el desarrollo económico y social de los Ocho Pueblos como son: garantizar el abasto de agua potable, apoyos con la construcción de viviendas, rehabilitación de instituciones educativas y de salud.
Asimismo, se busca restituir miles de hectáreas de tierras fértiles para cultivos en el Valle del Yaqui, también conocido como el "granero de México", situación que ha generado inconformidad de agricultores y ganaderos que podrían ser despojados de sus ranchos mediante procesos de expropiación.
