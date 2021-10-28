La Audiencia Nacional condena a Bárcenas y al PP por pagar la reforma de la sede de Génova con dinero negro

madridActualizado:
La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a dos años de cárcel al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas por abonar a la empresa Unifica una cantidad de 1.072.000 euros por las obras realizadas en la sede central del PP, en la calle de Génova de Madrid, "al margen de la facturación y la contabilidad oficial y no declarados a la Hacienda pública".
En la sentencia de la pieza separada del caso Gürtel conocida como "papeles de Bárcenas", la Sala condena a Bárcenas como cooperador necesario de un delito continuado de falsedad contable en concurso con un delito contra la Hacienda Pública relativo al Impuesto de Sociedades de 2007 de la Empresa Unifica en relación de concurso medial con un delito continuado de falsedad en documento mercantil cometido por particulares y le impone una multa de 1,2 millones de euros.
(Habrá ampliación)
