La Audiencia Nacional condena a Bárcenas y al PP por pagar la reforma de la sede de Génova con dinero negro

La Sala condena al extesorero del Partido Popular como cooperador necesario de un delito continuado de falsedad contable en concurso con un delito contra la Hacienda Pública.

El extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, a su salida de la sede de la Audiencia Nacional, después de comparecer el pasado 16 julio de 2021por la investigación sobre las presuntas donaciones finalistas al PP. Óscar Cañas / EUROPA PRESS

La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a dos años de cárcel al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas por abonar a la empresa Unifica una cantidad de 1.072.000 euros por las obras realizadas en la sede central del PP, en la calle de Génova de Madrid, "al margen de la facturación y la contabilidad oficial y no declarados a la Hacienda pública".

En la sentencia de la pieza separada del caso Gürtel conocida como "papeles de Bárcenas", la Sala condena a Bárcenas como cooperador necesario de un delito continuado de falsedad contable en concurso con un delito contra la Hacienda Pública relativo al Impuesto de Sociedades de 2007 de la Empresa Unifica en relación de concurso medial con un delito continuado de falsedad en documento mercantil cometido por particulares y le impone una multa de 1,2 millones de euros.

