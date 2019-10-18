Público
La Audiencia Nacional ordena el cierre de las páginas web de Tsunami Democràtic

Precisamente Anonymous ha colgado un pantallazo de la app de tsunami demoràtic en la que se informa en catalán de que esa página web ha sido cerrada por disposición de la autoridad judicial, y que se puede abrir mediante Telegram.

Pantalla de Tsunami Democràtic, en estos momentos bloqueada desde algunos de sus dominios.

La Guardia Civil ha clausurado, por orden del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, las páginas web de la iniciativa Tsunami democràtic, desde la que se está llamando a la movilización contra la sentencia del procés, han información fuentes de la investigación.

En Público se ha podido comprobar que el sitio web https://democratictsunami.eu/ (es decir, cambiando de orden las palabras y con un dominio europeo) aún funciona a la hora en la que se ha producido el bloqueo para el '.cat'. Asimismo, es posible navegar directamente más allá de la home del sitio web, como por ejemplo su manifiesto en https://tsunamidemocratic.cat/directriusnoviolencia2/

Pantalla del sitio cerrado.

La web de la plataforma se ha empezado a bloquear desde las 14.30 de este viernes con un mensaje de indicaba su bloqueo "por disposición de la autoridad judicial".

El ministro del Interior en funciones, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, explicó este mismo viernes que hay avances en las investigaciones sobre los "autores intelectuales" de los disturbios de la última semana en ciudades catalanas y que Tsunami Democràtic era una de las plataformas sobre las que el Ministerio ha puesto el foco.

