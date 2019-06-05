Público
Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ERC interrumpe las conversaciones con Colau hasta que ésta decida con quién pactar 

El ganador de las elecciones en Barcelona, el independentista Ernest Maragall, ofrece crear una nueva figura "de alto nivel" para la alcaldesa en funciones, pero le insta a decidirse si quiere acordar con ellos o prefiere al PSC y Cs.

Ernest Maragall, en una imagen de archivo. (FERNANDO VILLAR | EFE)

El ganador de las elecciones en Barcelona, el independentista Ernest Maragall (ERC), ha ofrecido este miércoles crear una nueva figura "de alto nivel" para la alcaldesa en funciones y segunda en los comicios, Ada Colau (BComú), pero ha interrumpido las negociaciones con los comuns hasta que decidan si quieren pactar con ERC o con el PSC con los votos de Manuel Valls (BCN Canvi-Cs).

En rueda de prensa con miembros de su equipo, ha advertido de que BComú debe escoger entre un proyecto de ciudad progresista que genere estabilidad y confianza con ERC, y "el invento de la aberración del voto y la inestabilidad de un gobierno supeditado y siempre pendiente y condicionado por la figura y el voto de Valls".

Ha avisado de que ERC tampoco puede "aceptar un tripartito imposible" con el PSC, y ha dicho que la situación cambiaría si Colau encontrara con los socialistas puntos de encuentro en cuanto a la libertad de los dirigentes independentistas presos y a la apertura de conversaciones para un referéndum, pero no lo ve probable.

(Habrá ampliación)

