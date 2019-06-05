Público
Castración química Alabama aprueba un proyecto de ley que exige la castración química para pederastas

De ser ratificada esta norma, se aplicaría a los condenados por delitos sexuales con niños de 13 años o menores. Se trata de un requisito para salir de la cárcel una vez cumplida su condena, al que los reos se podrán negar a riesgo de seguir en prisión.

El Legislativo de Alabama aprueba castración química para pederastas. Reuters

La gobernadora republicana de Alabama, Kay Ivey. Reuters

El Legislativo del estado de Alabama, en el sur de EEUU, ha aprobado un proyecto de ley que exige la castración química para pederastas convictos, informaron este martes medios estadounidenses.

El proyecto está ahora en manos de la gobernadora, la republicana Kay Ivey, que debe decidir si lo ratifica o no. De ser ratificada, la ley entrará en vigor tres meses después de la firma.

En el texto se exige la castración química para aquellos pederastas condenados por delitos sexuales con niños de 13 años o menores. Se trata de un requisito para salir de la cárcel una vez cumplida su condena, al que los reos se podrán negar a riesgo de seguir en prisión.

California fue el primer estado en aprobar en 1996 la castración química para pederastas

El promotor del proyecto, el congresista republicano Steve Hurst, dijo que la medida "quizás reducirá los números" de abusos sexuales a menores en el estado. "Han marcado a un niño por el resto de su vida y el castigo debe ser proporcional al crimen", señaló el legislador en una entrevista con la televisión WIAT, filial local de CBS.

Una decena de estados en EEUU contemplan la castración química para pederastas u otros condenados por delitos sexuales.

California fue el primer estado en aprobar en 1996 la castración química para pederastas con ciertos delitos sexuales con niños de 13 años o menores, como la violación o la sodomía.

Los estados de Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Luisiana, Montana, Oregón, Texas y Wisconsin también tienen medidas similares.

