La número dos de la candidatura de Más Madrid al Ayuntamiento de la capital, Marta Higueras, se postula como sucesora de la exalcaldesa Manuela Carmena, quien ha presentado hoy su renuncia al acta de concejal en el consistorio. "Quienes piensen que voy a renunciar a liderar el legado de Manuela Carmena es que no me conocen", ha advertido Higueras en Twitter, una vía no muy habitual empleada por la edil. Higueras subraya que cree "en un proyecto", Más Madrid, y "en la defensa de los derechos de los ciudadanos". "Por eso estoy en política", termina.

Este lunes tendrá lugar la reunión del grupo municipal de Más Madrid. Servirá para cumplir con los plazos administrativos que marca el reglamento del Pleno, los cinco días hábiles desde la constitución de la Corporación para transmitir la configuración del grupo en cuanto a quién ostentará la portavocía, la portavocía adjunta y quién será el secretario o secretaria del grupo municipal.

La pasada semana la tres de la lista, Rita Maestre, abría la puerta a una portavocía coral. Destacaba la posibilidad de que el grupo se conforme con "una dirección y varias portavocías" y añadía que nadie tiene intención de sustituir a Carmena porque eso "sería ridículo y osado".