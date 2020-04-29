Estás leyendo: Bolsonaro, sobre las muertes por covid: "¿Qué quieren que haga?"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Bolsonaro, sobre las muertes por covid: "¿Qué quieren que haga?"

El presidente de Brasil dice que "él no puede hacer milagros" y que ya había advertido de que habría víctimas 

Bolsonaro se desvincula del aumento de muertes por coronavirus
El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, ha rehusado asumir responsabilidades por el aumento de las muertes por coronavirus y, en el día en que el país sudamericano ha superado a China en número de fallecidos, ha alegado que él no puede hacer "milagros" y que ya había advertido de que habría víctimas por esta pandemia.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

El presidente de Brasil, el ultraderechista Jair Bolsonaro, rechazó asumir responsabilidades por el aumento de las muertes por coronavirus en su país. Bolsonaro fue preguntado por los periodistas por las cifras y aunque las lamentó preguntó: "¿Qué quieren que haga?".

Al respecto, Bolsonaro dijo que "él no puede hacer milagros" y que ya había advertido de que habría víctimas por esta pandemia.

La cifra de muertos en Brasil superó ayer el umbral de los 5.000, después de confirmar en 24 horas la cifra récord de 474 fallecidos. Con estos datos sobre la mesa, el país ha superado supera el número de muertes, 4.634, del que ha informado China, origen del virus. Según el último balance, Brasil suma 71.886 casos de covid-19.

"¿Y qué? Lo siento, pero ¿qué quieren que haga?", respondió Bolsonaro a los periodistas que le preguntaban. "Soy el Mesías, pero no hago milagros", agregó haciendo referencia a su segundo nombre.

Casos acumulados

Aunque su ministro de Sanidad, Nelson Teich, rechazó que el aumento récord en el número de fallecidos hubiera sido consecuencia de casos antiguos acumulados y no comprobados, Bolsonaro le contradijo al afirmar, sin pruebas, que los muertos "no son de ahora", según recoge El País.

El mandatario se solidarizó con los familiares de las víctimas, pero siguió minimizando su papel en la crisis: "La vida es así. Mañana seré yo", dijo en una conversación retransmitida en su página de Facebook, entre aplausos de simpatizantes.. El presidente brasileño pronosticó que el 70% de la población se contagiará y señaló que "nadie negó nunca que habría muertes" derivadas de la covid-19.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú