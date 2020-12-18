Estás leyendo: Bruselas trasladará al Gobierno las denuncias sobre las maniobras de los barcos saudíes en puertos españoles

Bruselas trasladará al Gobierno las denuncias sobre las maniobras de los barcos saudíes en puertos españoles

En respuesta a una iniciativa de Izquierda Unida en el Parlamento europeo, la comisaria de Transporte, Adina Valean, anuncia que contactará con el Ejecutivo para "ayudar a monitorear" aquellas "cargas peligrosas y/o actividades ilegales".

Barco saudí en Motril
Imagen de archivo de un buque saudí en el puerto de Motril. – EFE

bilbao

Las denuncias sobre las maniobras de la naviera saudí Bahri en aguas españolas llegaron a Bruselas y ahora, desde allí, retornarán a este país. Lo harán a través de la comisaria europea de Transporte, Adina Valean, quien ha anunciado que transmitirá estas informaciones –que fueron divulgadas hace unos meses por Público– al Ejecutivo español. Así consta en una carta remitida este viernes al eurodiputado de Izquierda Unida Manu Pineda.

"Es una gran noticia que la comisaria de Transporte comparta nuestra preocupación por la seguridad y viene a confirmar las denuncias de los colectivos en España sobre este tema", afirmó el representante de IU en la Cámara de Bruselas tras recibir la nota de Valean.

"La comisaria nos ha confirmado que se pondrá en contacto con las autoridades españolas para transmitirle las prácticas ilegales de la naviera Bahri. Estaremos muy vigilantes a las conclusiones de ese diálogo para terminar con estas prácticas inseguras en nuestras costas", agregó el eurodiputado.

Las prácticas a las que se refiere Pineda –y sobre las que Valean mostrará su inquietud al Gobierno español– han sido denunciadas por organizaciones como La Guerra Empieza Aquí de Ongi Etorri Errefuxiatuak (Bienvenidos Refugiados). Entre otras cosas, ese grupo advertía sobre el apagado del sistema de geolocalización por parte de los buques saudíes al aproximarse a puertos españoles o el falseamiento de datos en la hoja de ruta de los barcos.

"Por supuesto que lo haré"

IU llevó esa denuncia al Parlamento Europeo, lo que ha derivado en la respuesta de la comisaria de Transporte. Tras señalar que compartía la preocupación mostrada por Pineda, Valean señala que "la aplicación de los requisitos de AIS" (siglas en inglés del sistema de localización de barcos) corresponde según el derecho internacional "al Estado del pabellón, en este caso Arabia Saudita".

"En cualquier caso, me pide que contacte a las Autoridades españolas para advertirles de las prácticas que usted denuncia. Por supuesto que lo haré, como una forma de ayudar a las autoridades españolas a monitorear cualquier tipo de transporte de cargas peligrosas y/o actividades ilegales en su jurisdicción", afirma la funcionaria. "En este contexto, compartiré con las información que usted me ha hecho llegar", añade en la misiva.

