Bustinduy abandona la candidatura de Podemos a las europeas y la primera línea política

El cabeza de lista de la formación a las elecciones europeas manifiesta su intención de abandonar la primera línea de la política y será sustituido por la profesora de filosofía y experta en derechos humanos María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop.

El diputado de Podemos en el Congreso ,Pablo Bustinduy Amador, durante su comparecencia este miércoles en el último pleno del Congreso antes de la convocatoria de elecciones.- EFE

El diputado de Podemos en el Congreso ,Pablo Bustinduy / EFE

El cabeza de lista de Podemos a las elecciones europeas, Pablo Bustinduy, ha comunicado al partido su decisión de abandonar la candidatura y la primera línea de la política. En su lugar irá la profesora de filosofía política y experta en derechos humanos María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop.

