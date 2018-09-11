La ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, Carmen Montón, mantiene la postura respecto a las presuntas irregularidades de su máster. En una entrevista a la Cadena SER, Montón ha asegurado que no ha cometido "ninguna irregularidad" y ha rechazado dimitir: "Sería injusto".
."Tengo el certificado de notas y ahí tengo todas las asignaturas superadas. Si ahora ha habido una modificación que escapa de mi conocimiento no es mi responsabilidad. Si tuviera la explicación se la daría", ha indicado la titular de Sanidad al ser preguntada por los supuestos cambios en la calificación de una asignatura por parte de la URJC.
Ha reiterado, asimismo, tener conocimiento de la convalidación de ninguna de las materias del máster. "Puedo decir de forma contundente que no he solicitado la convalidación de ninguna. Esta convalidación se escapa a mi ámbito de responsabilidad, conocimiento o petición", ha explicado la dirigente socialista, quien ha recordado además que "la custodia de las actas también escapa" de su "responsabilidad".
🔴 VÍDEO EN DIRECTO | Carmen Montón: "No he cometido ninguna irregularidad por lo que dimitir es injusto" https://t.co/oOf4Pjz6aj #CarmenMontónEnLaSER— Cadena SER (@La_SER) 11 de septiembre de 2018
Según una información publicada este lunes por eldiario.es la ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, obtuvo un máster sobre estudios de género en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid plagado de irregularidades en el curso 2010/2011.
De acuerdo con este periódico digital, Montón superó con nota la mitad de las asignaturas de su máster sin asistir a esas clases y sin tratar con los profesores; pagó la matrícula tres meses fuera de plazo, empezó el curso cuatro meses tarde y "la fecha de su título oficial no coincide con el resto de su expediente"
