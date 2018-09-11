La ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, no aprobó todo su máster en la convocatoria de junio de 2011 ya que, según consta en su ficha de alumna, al menos en una asignatura aparecía con un "no presentado" cuando acabó el curso que ella defiende que había superado, según publica hoy eldiario.es. Poco después, la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) ha confirmado esta información, según ha avanzado la Cadena Ser.

El 25 de noviembre de ese año alguien entró en el sistema informático de la URJC y cambió ese "no presentado" por un "aprobado", pese a que las actas del curso ya estaban cerradas, según sostiene el medio.

La ministra asegura que presentó su Trabajo de Fin de Máster sobre estudios de género en junio de 2011, lo que, según eldiario.es, habría sido fraudulento porque en ese momento no tenía todas las demás asignaturas aprobadas.

La modificación de nota fuera de plazo explicaría por qué el título oficial de Montón dice que lo completó en 2012, pues le aprobaron la última asignatura en ese curso académico.

No es la primera vez que un máster del instituto universitario que dirigía Enrique Álvarez Conde presenta una irregularidad de este tipo, ya que lo mismo ocurrió con la expresidenta madrileña Cristina Cifuentes y la funcionaría Amalia Calonge, que modificó las notas a posteriori para cambiar un "no presentado" por otra nota.

Montón negó este lunes cualquier irregularidad en la obtención de su máster en la URJC: "No he cometido ninguna irregularidad" y "no tiene nada que ver con otros desgraciados casos" aseveró en una rueda de prensa en la que defendió que dispone de numerosa documentación que acredita que cursó el máster y que siente el "respaldo del presidente" del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.