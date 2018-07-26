Casado fulmina a Rafael Hernando y nombra a Dolors Montserrat portavoz en el Congreso 

Pablo Casado ha tardado menos de una semana en fulminar al portavoz parlamentario del PP en el Congreso de los diputados, Rafael Hernando. Lo sustituirá la exministra de Sanidad Dolors Montserrat, cercana a María Dolores de Cospedal. Hernando será ahora presidente del Comité de Derechos y Garantías.
Montserrat, que fue la portavoz de la campaña de Cospedal en las primarias del PP y que en la segunda ronda de este proceso apoyó a Casado junto a ella, toma así el testigo tras tres años medio con Hernando como portavoz. En este periodo, Hernando ha destacado por sus polémicas, y ha sido una de las voces fijas del PP en los momentos más complicados.
En otro orden de cosas, Teodoro García Egea, jefe de la campaña de Casado en las primarias del PP, será el nuevo secretario general de la formación conservadora, y por tanto el número dos del partido.
Así lo ha anunciado Casado en su intervención ante el Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del PP, reunido hoy en Barcelona. La primera reunión de este órgano directivo se ha visto marcada por las acusaciones cruzadas entre los equipos de Casado y la que fuera su rival en el proceso congresual que se saldó este fin de semana, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría.
