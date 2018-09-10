Pablo Casado se sirve de las irregularidades en el máster universitario de la ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, como escudo para desviar la atención sobre el caso de sus estudios en el mismo centro, la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), hoy investigados por la justicia. De hecho, en entrevista en El Programa de Ana Rosa -Telecinco-, Casado ha dicho que confía en las explicaciones que ha dado y dará durante la mañana de este lunes la titular de Sanidad en rueda de prensa.
Casado: "Cualquier acusación que se haga se tiene que demostrar si es cierta o no"
"Confío en las explicaciones que dé". "No voy a hacer lo que ellos hicieron conmigo", afirmaba. La pregunta a la que daba esta respuesta en absoluto tenía que ver con el máster de la ministra Montón, publicado este lunes por ElDiario.es, sino con el suyo propio. No obstante, Casado se ha valido de esta situación para repetir sus habituales alegatos en defensa del "Estado de derecho" y la presunción de inocencia.
"Éste es un Estado de derecho, y antes que demostrar la inocencia de alguien hay que demostrar su culpabilidad". "Cualquier acusación que se haga se tiene que demostrar si es cierta o no", apostillaba.
Previsiblemente, el Tribunal Supremo decidirá este mes de septiembre si imputa al presidente del PP por las irregularidades en sus estudios universitarios. Casado puede ser investigado por los presuntos delitos de prevaricación administrativa y cohecho impropio.
Pasada una primera etapa en la que recorrió gran cantidad de platós para dar su versión de los hechos, antes del Congreso por el que llegó a la Presidencia del PP, en julio, Casado ya había decidido obviar el caso de su máster, afirmando que no tiene la menor relevancia.
