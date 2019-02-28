Público
Casado plantea una ley para que el castellano sea "vehicular" en escuelas y Administración

El presidente del PP quiere que las lenguas cooficiales sean "mérito pero no un requisito excluyente" en la convocatoria de empleo público.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado./EUROPA PRESS

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, incorporará a su programa electoral una ley de lenguas para que el castellano sea vehicular en las escuelas de toda España; se señalice en esta lengua las zonas urbanas e interurbanas, y que las lenguas cooficiales sean "mérito pero no un requisito excluyente" en la convocatoria de oposición a empleo público.

En declaraciones antes de visitar el Mobile World Congress (MWC) a las puertas del salón, ha concretado que la norma que plantea el PP también incluye que el castellano se pueda usar en todas las comunicaciones públicas en el entorno administrativo.

"Que esas comunicaciones administrativas sean obligatoriamente en castellano y en otra lengua cooficial en las comunidades donde las tengan. Pero tiene que ser en castellano. Por lo tanto, ningún español va a ser sancionado si no se le comunica en la lengua común de todos los españoles", ha dicho.

