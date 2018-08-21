Xixón Sí Puede (XsP) ha elaborado un listado de 22 personas que, a su juicio, deben comparecer en la Comisión de Investigación sobre la trama Enredadera que se aprobó crear en el pasado Pleno del 16 de agosto. Entre ellos está Francisco Álvarez Cascos, secretario general de Foro y exvicepresidente del Gobierno con José María Aznar.
En ese sentido, a través de nota de prensa, el portavoz de la formación, Mario del Fueyo, ha calificado de "indispensable" que Cascos clarifique la relación que tiene con la trama Enredadera "y todo lo vinculado en esas conversaciones que se refieren a su persona y al Ayuntamiento".
También se solicitará la comparecencia de la concejala de Hacienda, Ana Braña, "de quien depende Ignacio Sanz, a la cabeza de la Dirección General Económica, a quien se le menciona en el sumario". Igualmente, se pedirá la comparecencia de la titular de Bienestar Social, Eva Illán, y de Marta Mediavilla, directora de la Fundación Municipal de Servicios Sociales.
XsP también quiere despejar las "numerosas dudas" que plantea la contratación de Aralia, empresa vinculada a la Enredadera y adjudicataria de la gestión del Servicio de Ayuda a Domicilio (SAD) y de la que consideran "preciso dilucidar si hubo o no información privilegiada".
Para ello, el grupo municipal demandará la comparecencia de las empresas que estuvieron relacionadas con el proceso de contratación del SAD. A la vez, también se pedirá que comparezca la empresa vinculada al local que se le cede o alquila a Aralia para contar con una sede en Xixón, Dober Inmuebles, cuyo consejero único es Pablo Fernández Fernández, exconcejal del PP.
