Resultados Cuenca Catalá dimite como diputado del PP por Cuenca

El diputado del Congreso de los diputados por el PP de Cuenca, Rafael Catalá, ha anunciado esta tarde su dimisión, por lo que cede su puesto a la que hasta ahora ocupaba el número tres en la lista electoral, María Jesús Bonilla.

El diputado del Congreso de los diputados por el PP de Cuenca, Rafael Catalá. | EUROPA PRESS

Así lo ha indicado el exministro de Justicia en la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido este lunes en la sede de los 'populares' conquenses.

(Habrá ampliación)

