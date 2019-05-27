El diputado del Congreso de los diputados por el PP de Cuenca, Rafael Catalá, ha anunciado esta tarde su dimisión, por lo que cede su puesto a la que hasta ahora ocupaba el número tres en la lista electoral, María Jesús Bonilla.
Así lo ha indicado el exministro de Justicia en la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido este lunes en la sede de los 'populares' conquenses.
(Habrá ampliación)
