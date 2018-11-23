El Ministerio de Hacienda ha reducido a 196.906 euros la suma que el Govern pagó por los gastos de organización del referéndum del 1-O, principalmente por los viajes de los observadores internacionales, a los que suma otros 615.717 euros que no llegaron a abonarse.
El Ministerio de Hacienda ha remitido un informe, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, al juez de Barcelona que investiga los preparativos del referéndum en el que cifra en 812.624 euros en total -entre facturas pagadas y otras comprometidas que no llegaron a abonarse- el gasto público destinado al 1-O.
La cifra apuntada por Hacienda, que advierte en su informe de que sólo ha podido analizar el gasto incluido en los expedientes de la Generalitat y no necesariamente el "real", dista de los tres millones de euros en que la Fiscalía cifra el dinero malversado por el Govern en el escrito de acusación por rebelión contra los líderes independentistas que juzgará el Supremo.
