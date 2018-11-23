Público
Machismo en el fútbol Las árbitras españolas piden poner "punto y final" a la violencia machista

Esta es la primera ocasión que las árbitras de Primera División se unen por esta causa.

Captura de la campaña de las árbitras españolas contra la violencia machista. / FEDERACIÓN ESPAÑOLA DE FÚTBOL

Las árbitras españolas han lanzado una campaña donde invitan a las mujeres víctimas de violencia machista a que "pongan punto y final" a esta situación. En vísperas del Día internacional para la eliminación de la violencia contra la mujer, el vídeo difundido hace alusión a los comentarios negativos e insultos que las árbitras tienen que escuchar cuando pitan un partido.

Además sostienen una manta con la frase "tú decides el final", lema que encabeza la iniciativa, respaldada por la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) y el Comité de Técnicos de Árbitros (CTA).

Esta es la primera ocasión que las árbitras de Primera División se unen por esta causa, con el fin de que se ponga final a este problema, destaca la Federación de Fútbol en un comunicado. La secuencia también busca defender la dignidad del trabajo arbitral, "independientemente del género de quien lo ejerza".

Esta no es la primera iniciativa social de la RFEF, pues anteriormente los jugadores españoles se unieron a la lucha contra el cáncer de mama luciendo petos rosas en el partido que disputaron contra Inglaterra en el pasado mes de marzo.

