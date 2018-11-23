Ángel Boza, el miembro más joven de La Manada, el grupo de cinco jóvenes sevillanos que abusó de una chica en los sanfermines de 2016, ha sido absuelto de un delito de robo con violencia por el que fue juzgado a principios de esta semana tras haber robado unas gafas de sol el pasado 1 de agosto, según ha adelantadop Antena 3 y La Sexta. La sentencia supone la inmediata puesta en libertad de Boza, ya el acusado estaba en prisión preventiva desde el día de los hechos.
En el juicio celebrado el pasado 19 de noviembre, Boza admitió el robo de las gafas —"fue una gilipollez", llegó a afirmar ante el juez— pero negó haber intentado atropellar a un vigilante de seguridad mientras huía en su coche, tal como sostenía la acusación. El juez ha creído su versión pese a que dos testigos —dos guardias de seguridad— afirmaron que intentó atropellar a uno de ellos, por lo que absuelve a Boza de un delito de robo con violencia por el que la Fiscalía pedía cuatro años de prisión.
Pero el magistrado sí considera culpable a Boza culpable de un delito de hurto y de otro leve de lesiones, según se ha encargado de desvelar a los medios el propio abogado de Boza.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar el 1 de agosto en un centro comercial de Sevilla, cuando Boza, como admitió en su declaración durante el juicio, robó unas gafas de sol y en su huida supuestamente embistió a dos vigilantes del establecimiento con su coche mientras salía del parking, hechos que sí negó en el interrogatorio del pasado lunes.
El acusado expresó al hacer uso de su derecho a la última palabra que está "muy arrepentido" porque lo relatado le parece "una absoluta gilipollez". "Pedir perdón a mi familia, que lo estamos pasando muy mal, y a la sociedad", manifestó en su turno de última palabra.
