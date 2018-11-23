Público
Homofobia en la iglesia La Iglesia dice que los homosexuales no son "enteramente varones"

El secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Española, Luis Argüello, defiende el derecho de exclusión de los homosexuales en los seminarios: "Pedimos que se reconozcan y sean enteramente varones, por lo tanto heterosexuales".

Luis Argüello, en una rueda de prensa en la sede de la Conferencia Episcopal | EFE

El secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE), Luis Argüello, ha defendido el derecho de la Iglesia a poder seleccionar a sus candidatos al sacerdocio que, además de estar dispuestos a ser célibes, "pedimos que se reconozcan y sean enteramente varones, por lo tanto heterosexuales".

Así ha respondido este viernes el recién elegido secretario general de la CEE a preguntas sobre la exclusión de los homosexuales en los seminarios y ante la que ha esgrimido la visión antropológica de la Iglesia y ha criticado que, en la sociedad actual, se haya "elevado a categoría jurídica el sentimiento a la hora de poder cambiar de sexo".

"Se ha elevado a categoría jurídica el sentimiento a la hora de poder cambiar de sexo, y de ir al registro y decir: ahora no me llamo Antonio y me llamo Mari Pili. La categoría es el sentimiento", ha señalado.

