El secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE), Luis Argüello, ha defendido el derecho de la Iglesia a poder seleccionar a sus candidatos al sacerdocio que, además de estar dispuestos a ser célibes, "pedimos que se reconozcan y sean enteramente varones, por lo tanto heterosexuales".



Así ha respondido este viernes el recién elegido secretario general de la CEE a preguntas sobre la exclusión de los homosexuales en los seminarios y ante la que ha esgrimido la visión antropológica de la Iglesia y ha criticado que, en la sociedad actual, se haya "elevado a categoría jurídica el sentimiento a la hora de poder cambiar de sexo".

"Se ha elevado a categoría jurídica el sentimiento a la hora de poder cambiar de sexo, y de ir al registro y decir: ahora no me llamo Antonio y me llamo Mari Pili. La categoría es el sentimiento", ha señalado.

