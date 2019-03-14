La Junta Electoral de Zona de Barcelona ha ordenado este jueves a la alcaldesa de la capital catalana, Ada Colau, retirar el lazo amarillo de la fachada del Ayuntamiento, después de que hubiera denunciado su presencia el líder municipal del PP, Alberto Fernández.
Ordena que lo haga "en la mayor brevedad posible y, en todo caso, antes de 12 horas desde la notificación" del acuerdo, que puede recurrirse a la Junta de superior categoría durante 24 horas desde la notificación de la orden.
Examinando el documento adjuntado a la denuncia, la Junta considera que los lazos amarillos en el mobiliario público y otros símbolos y pancartas vulneran "flagrantemente la neutralidad del Ayuntamiento", porque estos símbolos exteriorizan la ideología de determinados partidos y personas que concurren a las elecciones, sostiene.
(Habrá ampliación)
