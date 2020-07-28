madrid
El Pleno del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha acordado este martes la retirada del orden del día del debate y votación de cinco nombramientos discrecionales "ante la confirmación de la existencia de negociaciones entre los grupos parlamentarios para la renovación del órgano de gobierno de los jueces", cuyo mandato venció hace más de año y medio.
Las plazas a renovar que figuraban entre los asuntos que había previsto tratar este martes correspondían a tres de magistrado de la Sala Segunda (de lo Penal) del Tribunal Supremo, la presidencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias y la presidencia de la Audiencia Provincial de Orense.
Después de saber que hay negociaciones para renovar el CGPJ actualmente en funciones, los vocales han decidido dejar en suspenso esas renovaciones "por razones de prudencia", según ha informado el órgano en un comunicado.
El pasado mes de enero, el Pleno del CGPJ ya decidió paralizar el nombramiento de cargos judiciales en la confianza de una pronta renovación de la institución, una vez constituidas las Cámaras después de las últimas elecciones generales y habiéndose formado Gobierno.
El acuerdo de retirar del orden del día los nombramientos ha sido aprobado con 16 votos a favor y cinco en contra, los de los vocales Carmen Llombart, Nuria Díaz, Ángeles Carmona, Mar Cabrejas y Wenceslao Olea. Llombart ha anunciado la formulación de un voto particular, al que se han adherido Díaz y Carmona.
Desde la finalización en diciembre de 2018 del mandato del órgano de gobierno de los jueces el presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del CGPJ, Carlos Lesmes, se ha dirigido por carta en cuatro ocasiones a sus homólogos del Congreso y del Senado para instarles a dar cumplimiento a lo dispuesto en el artículo 568 de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial.
Este precepto establece que los presidentes de ambas cámaras deben adoptar las medidas necesarias para que la renovación del CGPJ se produzca en plazo.
