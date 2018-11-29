El pleno del Ayuntamiento de Bilbao ha aprobado por unanimidad la iniciativa del grupo Udalberri-Bilbao en Común que prohíbe los circos con animales salvajes. "Este es el primer paso para declarar Bilbao libre del maltrato animal. El siguiente serán las corridas de toros", ha asegurado la formación en unas declaraciones recogidas por la Ser.

La concejala de Fiestas, Itziar Urtasun, ha subrayado que el Ayuntamiento no tiene competencia para prohibir los circos. Por otra parte, el consistorio sí puede decidir sobre las empresas que ofrecen este tipo de espectáculos. "Depende de los gobiernos autonómicos. El Parlamento vasco tendrá que trabajar para ello", ha señalado la edil de Fiestas, Itziar Urtasun, según recoge El Correo.

Ya en las fiestas del pasado mes de agosto no se celebró este espectáculo con animales salvajes, pues el ganador del concurso para el espectáculo fue el Gran Circo Mundial, que sí usa animales. Sin embargo, al no recibir la documentación necesaria por parte de esta empresa, el encargo recayó en el Circo Italiano, que no utiliza animales.