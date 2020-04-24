Estás leyendo: José Manuel Villegas se incorpora al despacho de abogados por el que ya fichó Albert Rivera

Ambos abandonaron Ciudadanos tras la debacle electoral del 10N, en la que la formación perdió 47 diputados. 

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera (c), y el secretario general, José Manuel Villegas (2-d), durante la valoración de las elecciones del 10-N. EFE/Mariscal
Albert Rivera y José Manuel Villegas en una imagen de archivo tras comparecer para valorar los resultados de Ciudadanos en las últimas elecciones generales del 10-N. EFE/Mariscal

El exdiputado y exsecretario general de Ciudadanos José Manuel Villegas ha fichado por el despacho de abogados Martínez-Echevarría, presidido desde principios de marzo por el expresidente de Ciudadanos Albert Rivera. En el caso de Villegas, es el nuevo director de la sede de Madrid y vicepresidente ejecutivo para España y Portugal, según han anunciado él mismo y el bufete.

"El 15 de marzo me incorporé al despacho Martínez-Echevarría. Alcancé un acuerdo en febrero y me hace mucha ilusión volver a la abogacía y afrontar este nuevo proyecto profesional como vicepresidente ejecutivo. En este difícil momento, con el empuje de toda la sociedad saldremos adelante", ha contado Villegas a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

El que fuera el segundo de abordo de Albert Rivera en la formación naranja, donde le acompañó desde los inicios en el Parlament de Cataluña, en 2006, comunicó su intención de dejar el cargo el pasado 21 de noviembre. Lo hizo diez días después de que Rivera dejara la política tras la debacle sufrida por Cs en las elecciones generales, donde perdió 47 escaños.

A ambos los une una estrecha amistad y, cuando Villegas dijo que se iba, Rivera le dedicó palabras de elogio, describiéndolo como "un trabajador incansable y una de las mejores cabezas" que ha conocido "para la negociación de acuerdos y para la política".

