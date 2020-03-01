Albert Rivera ficha por un despacho de abogados

madrid
El expresidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, se incorporará al despacho de abogados Martínez-Echevarría.
El exdiputado ofrecerá este lunes 2 de marzo una rueda de prensa en el Colegio de Abogados de Madrid a las 11.30 horas para informar sobre su incorporación, según ha informado el despacho de abogados.
La última comparecencia pública de Rivera fue el 11 de noviembre del año pasado para comunicar su decisión de dimitir como líder de Ciudadanos y dejar la política tras el batacazo electoral de la formación naranja en las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre, en las que perdió 2,3 millones de votos y 47 escaños.
Rivera anunció el pasado 15 de febrero en Twitter que su nuevo libro Un ciudadano libre, su tercera obra. Desaparecido de la vida pública desde el 11 de noviembre, su nuevo libro había generado expectación por conocer las explicaciones que pueda ofrecer en el mismo sobre el desplome de Ciudadanos.
