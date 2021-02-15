madrid
La investigación de la Kitchen apunta cada vez más hacia María Dolores de Cospedal. El antiguo chófer de Luis Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos, ha confesado que proporcionó información del antiguo contable del PP a la entonces secretaria general del partido a través de un policía de su confianza, el comisario Andrés Gómez Gordo, a quien Cospedal había nombrado director general de Documentación y Planificación durante su mandato en la Junta.
Según ha avanzado el diario El Confidencial, Ríos ha revelado en sede judicial que mantuvo un canal de colaboración con el entorno de Rajoy en el que habría tenido un papel clave Cospedal y que funcionó en paralelo al dispositivo de Interior en el que el PP trató de anticiparse a los movimientos de Bárcenas e intentó sustraerle pruebas comprometedoras para el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy.
Según Ríos, por esa otra vía que no había trascendido hasta el momento, facilitó el grueso de la información que obtuvo durante la vigilancia y los seguimientos a Bárcenas y su familia. Ríos ha asegurado que su enlace con la ex secretaria general de Génova fue el policía Gómez Gordo, que previamente había trabajado para la dirigente como jefe de Seguridad durante su etapa como presidenta autonómica.
El PP sospecha que existen más cuentas en Suiza
Además, las cuentas suizas del ex tesorero del PP, sometidas a investigación judicial, no serían las únicas que existen entre miembros del PP, según La Razón. La ejecutiva del Partido Popular sospecha que hay más y que Bárcenas tiene en su poder documentación que probaría quién está detrás de los nombres ficticios que figuran en esas cuentas. En concreto, se trataría de cuatro nombres, aunque entre ellos no está el de María Dolores de Cospedal.
