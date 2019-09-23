Público
Más Madrid La comisión ejecutiva de Compromís se inclina por concurrir el 10-N junto a Errejón

Fuentes de la negociación han asegurado que esta opción se está aún debatiendo en el seno de la Ejecutiva del partido valenciano, reunida desde las 19 horas.

23/09/2019.- La coportavoz de Compromís, Mónica Oltra (c), junto al diputado de la formación en el Congreso, Joan Baldoví (3º d), durante la reunión de la ejecutiva de Compromís para tratar sobre la convocatoria de elecciones generales y la posibilidad de

La coportavoz de Compromís, Mónica Oltra, junto al diputado de la formación en el Congreso, Joan Baldoví, durante la reunión de la ejecutiva de Compromís. EFE/Kai Försterling

Las ejecutivas del Bloc y de Iniciativa pel Poble Valencià, mayoritarias en la coalición Compromís, han acordado respectivamente decantarse por la opción de Más Madrid, el partido de Íñigo Errejón, para una posible alianza ante las próximas elecciones generales ante la de Unidas Podemos de Pablo Iglesias.

Fuentes de la negociación han asegurado a Efe que esta opción se está aún debatiendo en el seno de la Ejecutiva de Compromís –reunida desde las 19 horas–, en la que también está representado Els Verds , aunque este último socio es el minoritario en la confluencia que abandera Mónica Oltra, vicepresidenta del Gobierno valenciano y líder de Iniciativa. 

Por el momento se desconoce tanto los detalles de la propuesta final que saldrá de esa Ejecutiva como si será sometida, y de qué forma, ante la militancia para su posible ratificación.

No obstante, y según apuntan varios medios, la formación apuesta por buscar un gran pacto con Unidas Podemos y Más Madrid. En caso de que este acuerdo no sea posible, el partido que gobierna la Comunidad Valenciana con PSPV y Unides Podem se decanta por sumarse al partido de Errejón para los comicios generales. 

La coportavoz de Compromís, Mónica Oltra, había afirmado este lunes que su primera opción de confluencia electoral es "una gran plataforma única" de la izquierda, fuera del bipartidismo y el neoliberalismo, en la que se integrarían tanto Unidas Podemos como el partido de Íñigo Errejón, Más Madrid. Sería lo deseable y si hubiera altura de miras, sería la solución óptima y le daríamos una alegría a muchísimos hombres y mujeres", ha agregado.

