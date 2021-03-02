MADRID
El juicio por el caso de la caja b del PP, que tiene previsto retomar la próxima semana la Audiencia Nacional, ha obligado al Congreso a desplazar del 11 al 17 de marzo la comparecencia ante la comisión que investiga el caso Kitchen del extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas.
La comisión había fijado inicialmente el 11 de marzo el arranque de las comparecencias, con la de Bárcenas, pero al coincidir con la vista oral, finalmente este martes la mesa de la comisión ha decidido retrasarla una semana. Según han precisado fuentes parlamentarias, ésta tendrá lugar por videoconferencia el día 17.
Y lo mismo ha hecho con la de Miguel Ángel Bayo Herranz, el funcionario encargado de gestionar y trasladar de Interior a la Policía los fondos reservados, quien sí acudirá al Congreso a prestar testimonio justo después de Bárcenas.
Para el día siguiente, el 18 de marzo, se mantienen las comparecencias de Felipe Eduardo Lacasa, colaborador en Dirección Adjunta Operativa del su entonces máximo responsable, Eugenio Pino, y a José Antonio Rodríguez González conocido como comisario Lenin.
En todas las comparecencias, cada uno de los grupos parlamentarios dispondrá de 15 minutos para formular preguntas al compareciente en un formato de interrogatorio, sin intervención inicial. la Presidencia, que ocupa la socialista Isaura Leal, irá moderando la sesión y los tiempos.
