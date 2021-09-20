madridActualizado:
El PSOE huye del debate del rey emérito e, incluso, de cómo se va a afrontar la discusión entre monarquía o república en el 40º Congreso Federal. La portavoz del comité encargado de preparar el cónclave socialista dejó muy claro que no quieren hablar de estos temas.
Así, ante la pregunta de qué opinaba sobre la información publicada en el diario El País donde se afirma que la Fiscalía notificó al rey emérito que le estaba investigando antes de que presentara sus regularizaciones, la portavoz del PSOE contestó: "No vamos a valorar las filtraciones ni las investigaciones judiciales que están en curso. Hay que dejar trabajar a la Justicia y a los órganos competentes", dijo.
Y ante la pregunta de si en el 40º Congreso Federal del PSOE que se celebrará a medios de octubre se profundizará en el debate sobre monarquía o república, contestó: "En este momento estamos en el debate de la elaboración de ponencia. No vamos a entrar en eso en el Congreso".
Las repreguntas que hubo al respeto de ambos temas no lograron sacar a la portavoz de reiterar ambos posicionamientos, dejando claro la incomodidad que hay en el partido con estos asuntos.
En lo que sí estuvo más explícita la portavoz socialista fue en condenar la manifestación homófoba de este fin de semana en Chueca y aseguró que "los discursos de odio son la antesala de las agresiones".
Granados contestó las palabras de Santiago Abascal culpando al PSOE y afirmó que "hay determinadas formaciones políticas que están instalada en la agitación y que la pretenden trasladar a nuestras calles. Y les vale todo". Para la portavoz socialista, esto no es ajeno a lo ocurrido en Chueca.
La portavoz socialista añadió que son posiciones inadmisibles, que atentan contra la Constitución y recordó el crecimiento de los delitos de odio. "Basta ya", afirmó.
