Compromís ganaría las elecciones municipales en la ciudad de València, con un 21,73% de los votos para la lista que encabeza Joan Ribó, que tendría ocho concejales. Según la encuesta de SyM Consulting para El Periódico de Aquí, en segunda posición quedaría el PSPV-PSOE, con entre siete y ocho y en tercera posición quedaría el PP, con siete concejales.
El cuarto lugar sería para Ciudadanos, con seis ediles, mientras que la quinta fuerza más votada sería Vox, que irrumpiría en el consistorio con entre dos y tres concejales. La última fuerza política en el ayuntamiento valenciano sería Unides Podem, que superaría por poco la barrera del cinco por ciento con un 5,53% y dos concejales.
Así, la suma entre Compromís, el PSPV-PSOE y Unides Podem daría entre 17 y 18 concejales, mientras que el bloque de la derecha se quedaría con entre 15 y 16 asientos en el hemiciclo. La encuesta se ha realizado entre el viernes 24 y este domingo a las 14.00 horas, con un total de 781 entrevistas.
