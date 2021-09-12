Estás leyendo: La Comunidad de Madrid, condenada a pagar medio millón de euros a funcionarios a los que no subió el sueldo

Cristina Cifuentes La Comunidad de Madrid, condenada a pagar medio millón de euros a funcionarios a los que no subió el sueldo

El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid presidido por Ángel Garrido entendía que este grupo de trabajadores no estaba bajo su jurisdicción y los dejó al margen.

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes (i) y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), posan en el acto de toma de su posesión, en la Real Casa de Correos de la Puerta del Sol, a 19 de junio de 2021
La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes (i) y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), posan en el acto de toma de su posesión, en la Real Casa de Correos de la Puerta del Sol, a 19 de junio de 2021. Jesús Hellín / EUROPA PRESS

El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 30 de Madrid ha condenado al Gobierno de la Comunidad a pagar medio millón de euros a un grupo de funcionarios que no percibió una subida de su salario en 2018, como sí hicieran otros empleados públicos ese mismo año. 

El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid entendía que este grupo de trabajadores no estaba bajo su jurisdicción y los dejó al margen, pero la Justicia ha enmendado el error, según ha publicado El Confidencial

Estos funcionarios forman parte de la Administración de Justicia de la CAM y el desacuerdo se produjo durante el mandato de Ángel Garrido tras la dimisión de Cristina Cifuentes. 

El Consejo de Gobierno acordó tras una subida salarial nacional la distribución del fondo del 0,2% de la masa salarial en el funcionariado que sirve en la región, pero el Ejecutivo no incluyó en este reparto a los trabajadores de Justicia al entender que era algo que correspondía enteramente al Estado.

