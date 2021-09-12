El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 30 de Madrid ha condenado al Gobierno de la Comunidad a pagar medio millón de euros a un grupo de funcionarios que no percibió una subida de su salario en 2018, como sí hicieran otros empleados públicos ese mismo año.
El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid entendía que este grupo de trabajadores no estaba bajo su jurisdicción y los dejó al margen, pero la Justicia ha enmendado el error, según ha publicado El Confidencial.
Estos funcionarios forman parte de la Administración de Justicia de la CAM y el desacuerdo se produjo durante el mandato de Ángel Garrido tras la dimisión de Cristina Cifuentes.
El Consejo de Gobierno acordó tras una subida salarial nacional la distribución del fondo del 0,2% de la masa salarial en el funcionariado que sirve en la región, pero el Ejecutivo no incluyó en este reparto a los trabajadores de Justicia al entender que era algo que correspondía enteramente al Estado.
