madrid
El Pleno del Congreso ha concedido este jueves el suplicatorio solicitado por el Tribunal Supremo para poder investigar al secretario de Organización de Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, un trámite que, como todos los anteriores y como marca el Reglamento, ha tenido lugar a puerta cerrada. Fuentes parlamentarias han precisado que la decisión ha sido casi unánime, puesto que únicamente se ha registrado una abstención.
El suplicatorio, solicitado por el magistrado Antonio del Moral, era necesario para continuar con la tramitación del procedimiento penal abierto contra Rodríguez en septiembre por un presunto delito de atentado contra la autoridad y una falta –o delito leve– de lesiones, al considerar que existen indicios de que propinó una patada a un policía durante los incidentes que se produjeron el 25 de enero de 2014 durante una manifestación contra la LOMCE en La Laguna (Santa Cruz de Tenerife).
El diputado de Podemos, que se negó a prestar declaración voluntaria como investigado en el Supremo y solicitó el archivo de la causa, renunció a presentar alegaciones en el Congreso durante la tramitación de suplicatorio, lo que ha facilitado que todo el procedimiento se haya resuelto en menos de tres semanas.
Este jueves le ha llegado el turno al Pleno, que tiene la última palabra para levantar el fuero a sus señorías. El trámite se ha celebrado sin debate y, según han precisado fuentes parlamentarias, sólo la presidenta de la Comisión del Estatuto del Diputado, la socialista Begoña Nasarre, ha subido a la tribuna para exponer el dictamen aprobado por éste órgano.
Con el de Rodríguez, el Congreso ha aprobado 33 suplicatorios y ha rechazado 14 (dos de ellos sobre el mismo diputado). La última negativa data de 1988 y se refiere a un contencioso por derecho al honor que tenía como protagonistas al exministro socialista José Barrionuevo y al hermano de un etarra (el ahora arrepentido Soraes Gamboa) por incluir sus fotos en carteles de Interior.
El anterior suplicatorio concedido, el pasado mes de junio, fue el de la portavoz de Junts en el Congreso, Laura Borràs, investigada en una causa por presuntos delitos de prevaricación, fraude a la Administración, malversación de caudales públicos y falsedad documental en su etapa de directora de la Instituciò de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC).
