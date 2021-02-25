MADRIDActualizado:
El Congreso de los Diputados ha aprobado por mayoría de dos tercios (249 votos a favor) la elección de los seis vocales del Consejo de Administración de RTVE que le corresponde a esta cámara. De esta manera, se ha dado el primer paso formal para renovar el órgano rector de la corporación, cuyo mandato caducó en 2018 y desde entonces, ha estado liderado por Rosa María Mateo como administradora única profesional.
Los consejeros elegidos en el Pleno de este jueves son: José Manuel Pérez Tornero, quien además presidirá el ente público, Elena Sánchez Caballero, José Manuel Martín Medem, María Carmen Sastre Bellas, Jenaro Castro Muiña y Juan José Baños Loinaz. La lista la completan Ramón Colom Esmatges, Concepción Carmen Cascajosa Virino, María Consuelo Aparicio Avendaño y Roberto Lakidaín Zabalza, aunque estos serán ratificados por el Senado.
Estos nombres forman parte del acuerdo alcanzado a primera hora de la mañana de este jueves por el Gobierno de coalición con el PP, en el que también ha participado el PNV. Las negociaciones de estos grupos para desatascar la renovación del ente público se han acentuado en los últimos días, especialmente entre este miércoles y hoy. De igual forma, estos partidos se han emplazado a continuar negociando en los próximos días para alcanzar un acuerdo que permita el desbloqueo de los órganos constitucionales e institucionales cuya renovación está también pendiente o habrá de acometerse en próximas fechas: Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Tribunal Constitucional, Defensor del Pueblo, Tribunal de Cuentas y Agencia Española de Protección de Datos.
Una vez pasadas las elecciones catalanas, el presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, y el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, abordaron en una conversación la renovación de los órganos. Asimismo, la ministra portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, celebró este martes el "cambio de actitud" del PP y se mostró convencida de que la renovación de las instituciones se llevará a cabo a lo largo de esta semana. También, explicó que la negociación sobre esta cuestión se efectuaba "como paquete" para garantizar el mayor consenso posible.
