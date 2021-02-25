Acuerdo parlamentario para renovar el Consejo de Administración de RTVE

Los grupos parlamentarios de PSOE, PP, Unidas Podemos y PNV han alcanzado un acuerdo que permitirá la renovación del Consejo de Administración de RTVE que comenzará con la votación este jueves en el Congreso de los Diputados para la elección de los seis vocales del Consejo que le corresponde nombrar.
Así lo han anunciado a Efe fuentes socialistas que han precisado que este acuerdo culminará con la votación de los otros cuatro miembros que elegirá el Senado.
(Habrá ampliación)
