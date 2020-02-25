Estás leyendo: El Congreso mantendrá sus actos por el 8M con el voto en contra de Vox

El Congreso mantendrá sus actos por el 8M con el voto en contra de Vox

La fachada del Congreso se iluminará de violeta desde la noche del 1 hasta la mañana del 9 de marzo y se colocarán dos pancartas con el lazo violeta y el lema "8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer" a ambos lados de la Puerta de los Leones.

Fachada Congreso 8M
Imagen de la fachada del Congreso iluminada para conmemorar el 8M / Congreso

madrid

Actualizado:

La Mesa del Congreso ha dado el visto bueno este martes a los actos de celebración del 8M, Día Internacional de la Mujer. Todos los miembros del órgano han mostrado su apoyo a las iniciativas para conmemorar esta jornada, salvo el vicepresidente cuarto de la Cámara y diputado de Vox, Ignacio Gil Lázaro.

El representante de la formación de ultraderecha ha argumentado que los actos del Congreso por el 8M rompen la "neutralidad" de la institución, y se ha mostrado en contra de hacer ningún tipo de celebración, según informan fuentes parlamentarias. La Cámara Baja repite, de esta manera, las propuestas que ya ha realizado otros años.

Durante la semana del 8 de marzo, la fachada principal del Palacio de las Cortes se iluminará de morado y se colocarán dos grandes pancartas a ambos lados de la Puerta de los Leones con el lema "Día Internacional de la Mujer". La iluminación se encenderá el domingo, día 1, y se mantendrá hasta el lunes 9 de marzo.

El día 4 de marzo tendrá lugar el acto de entrega del II Premio 'Josefina Carabias' de periodismo parlamentario, galardón que rinde homenaje a la primera mujer que se dedicó profesionalmente al periodismo político.

El 9 de marzo se inaugurará una exposición sobre la presencia y la participación de las mujeres en el Parlamento español a lo largo de la historia, una muestra que permanecerá hasta el 21 de marzo. Además de estas actividades, la Cámara realizará y editará un vídeo conmemorativo del Día de la Mujer para su difusión en redes sociales.

Fuentes parlamentarias aseguran que la idea es que el vídeo lo protagonicen las parlamentarias de la Cámara Baja; durante la reunión de la Mesa, Gil Lázaro ha apuntado a que en la grabación también tienen que salir las diputadas de Vox, pese a estar en contra de la celebración de estas actividades.

