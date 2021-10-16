El PSOE aprobó este jueves en la comisión de Igualdad del 40º Congreso Federal del PSOE una enmienda presentada por las feminista del PSOE para concretar que el partido pide que en esta misma legislatura se presente una ley para abolir la prostitución.

En el texto de la ponencia se apostaba por la abolición de la prostitución, pero no se concretaba ni plazos ni iniciativa legislativa alguna. Fue la ex diputada valenciana Rosa Peris, ex directora de lnstituto de la Mujer, quien defendió la propuesta en la comisión.

En las enmiendas feministas se apostaba abiertamente por abordar ya este problema de forma inmediata, y no seguir posponiendo su legislación concreta para acabar con la prostitución.

Tras su intervención, fuentes consultadas por Público, aseguraron que hubo un amplio consenso en apoyar la enmienda feminista, que pasará a formar parte de proyecto político del partido.

El debate en la comisión de Igualdad continuaba pasadas las 18.00 horas, y todavía se estaban debatiendo la catarata de enmiendas presentadas por las mujeres del PSOE.