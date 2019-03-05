El Consejo de Enfermería acumula casi 25 millones de pérdidas en proyectos frustrados

El Consejo General de Enfermería (CGE) ha gastado cerca de 25 millones de euros en construcciones que han resultado ser proyectos fallidos. En concreto, las tres manchas negras del CGE son: un complejo sociosanitario en Salobreña (Granada), un campus universitario en Majadahonda (Madrid) y un hotel en Málaga, según informa El País.
Esta información asegura que tras el fracaso del complejo en Salobreña, debido a errores técnicos y de gestión, el Consejo quiso sacar adelante un "Campus Sociosanitario” que ocuparía más de 50.000 metros cuadrados de suelo municipal en Madrid. Sin embargo, este plan no salió adelante tras la dimisión de su alcalde en 2005 tras el escándalo del caso Gürtel.
En el caso del Hotel Velázquez de Málaga, que cuenta con más de 200 habitaciones, el Consejo no puede utilizar sus instalaciones debido a las acciones legales activas debido a "continuos incumplimientos contractuales".
