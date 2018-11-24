Público
Consulta republicana Vicálvaro se decide por la república

Según la plataforma Vicálvaro Decide, que ha organizado un referéndum popular, 2.827 personas se han mostrado partidarias de un modelo republicano frente a 401 votantes contrarios. 

Urnas del referéndum popular por una monarquía o república./Vicálvaro Decide

El barrio madrileño de Vicálvaro ha votado mayoritariamente a favor de un modelo de Estado republicano. Así lo reflejan los datos del referéndum popular realizado este domingo por la plataforma Vicálvaro Decide.

La consulta en la que han podido votar a lo largo del sábado todos los vecinos del barrio planteaba dos preguntas: "¿Quiere usted poder decidir entre monarquía y república?" y, en caso afirmativo, "¿Decidiría una república?".

De esta forma, según los datos facilitados por la plataforma organizadora, de los 3.396 votos emitidos, 3.218 se han planteado favorables al derecho a decidir, frente a 129 votos en contra. Asimismo, 2.827 personas han mostrado su confianza en un modelo republicano, frente a 401 votantes contrarios.

Por otro lado, se han contabilizado 22 votos en blanco y otros 28 votos nulos. 

Desde Vicálvaro Decide aseguran que las cifras son "el doble" de las esperadas y estiman que, porcentualmente, si se diese la votación en la Comunidad de Madrid serían 290.000 personas las que habrían acudido a las urnas, "la mayoría a favor de la República".

La acción prevista para el 24 de noviembre forma parte de muchas otras consultas que se están realizando en barrios y pueblos como primer paso hacia una República.

