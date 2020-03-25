Estás leyendo: Una jueza investiga al delegado del Gobierno en Madrid por permitir el 8M

Coronavirus Una jueza investiga al delegado del Gobierno en Madrid por permitir el 8M

La denuncia iba dirigida también contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, pero debido a su aforamiento la magistrada insta al denunciante a acudir al Supremo.

08/03/2020.- Vista aérea de la manifestación del 8M de Madrid a su paso por la Cibeles, conmemorando el Día Internacional de la Mujer, que ha arrancado este domingo desde Atocha con miles de personas abrazando el lema de su cabecera: "Con derechos, sin ba
Vista aérea de la manifestación del 8M de Madrid a su paso por la Cibeles. EFE/ Luca Piergiovanni

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, ha acordado este miércoles investigar al delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, por un presunto delito de prevaricación administrativa y lesiones por imprudencia profesional por permitir el pasado 8 de marzo la marcha por el Día Internacional de la Mujer, pese a las advertencias días antes del Centro Europeo para el Control y Prevención de enfermedades sobre el riesgo de contagio por coronavirus.

El abogado Víctor Valladares presentó el pasado viernes una denuncia que iba dirigida contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y los delegados de Gobierno de las diferentes comunidades autónomas, así como Ceuta y Melilla por no haber prohibido concentraciones multitudinarias celebradas entre el 5 y el 14 de marzo de este año.

Tras estudiar dicha denuncia, la magistrada instructora ha incoado diligencias previas respecto al delegado de Gobierno de Madrid, al ser el único sobre el que tiene competencia. En este sentido, insta al denunciante a que, si lo estima oportuno, traslade la denuncia ante los órganos competentes.

En el caso del el presidente del Gobierno sería ante la Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo, debido a su aforamiento, mientras que el resto de delegados de Gobierno deberían responder ante los órganos judiciales de sus comunidades autónomas.

Asimismo, la juez Rodríguez-Medel ordena una batería de diligencias de investigación a la Guardia Civil y al médico forense, con expresa advertencia de que no son urgentes y que deberán, por tanto, practicarse cuando su disponibilidad lo permita a la vista de la evolución del estado de alarma.

