MADRID
La Policía Nacional, Guardia Civil y las Policías Locales han retirado todos los controles de movilidad puestos en marcha en Madrid, en cumplimiento del auto judicial que ha tumbado las medidas del Ministerio de Sanidad.
Desde el mismo instante en el que se ha comunicado la decisión judicial, los agentes de la Policía Nacional se han retirado de los diferentes puntos de la capital, según fuentes de los cuerpos policiales. No obstante, la presencia policial reforzadas en las calles se mantiene, para vigilar el cumplimiento de otras medidas no anuladas, como la obligación de llevar mascarilla, número máximo de personas en reuniones y horarios de establecimientos, entre otras.
La Policía Nacional y la Guardia Civil ya tenían planificado un completo dispositivo de movilidad para el puente del Pilar, que comienza este viernes. Ahora, están a la espera de lo que decidan el Gobierno regional y nacional tras la convocatoria de urgencia del Grupo Covid-19 anunciada por el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.
Las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado y las distintas Policías Locales han practicado desde que entraron en vigor las nuevas restricciones, el viernes de la semana pasada a las 22 horas, un total de 11.785 identificaciones y 5.978 coches parados en los 1.628 controles realizados, según datos proporcionados por la Delegación del Gobierno.
En el mismo periodo, la Policía Municipal de Madrid ha realizado 1.108 controles, con el resultado de 20.650 personas han sido controladas y 17.961 vehículos parados, han informado fuentes municipales.
Este jueves, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha rechazado las medidas que restringen desde el viernes 2 de octubre la movilidad en diez municipios de la región, entre ellos la capital, al entender que afectan a los derechos y libertades fundamentales.
