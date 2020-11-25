Estás leyendo: Madrid utiliza los fondos covid para ahorrarse el dinero destinado a las becas universitarias

Coronavirus Madrid utiliza los fondos covid para ahorrarse el dinero destinado a las becas universitarias

Parte del dinero distribuido por el Gobierno central se ha destinado también a un nuevo plan de Transformación Digital en las universidades y a los contratos de los 1.117 profesores de refuerzo.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso y el consejero de Ciencia, Universidades e Innovación, Eduardo Sicilia, conversan durante la entrega de los Premios de Investigación de la Comunidad de Madrid "Miguel Catalán" y "Julián Marías" 20
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso y el consejero de Ciencia, Universidades e Innovación, Eduardo Sicilia, conversan durante la entrega de los Premios de Investigación de la Comunidad de Madrid "Miguel Catalán" y "Julián Marías" 2020. O.CAÑAS POOL / EUROPA PRESS

La Comunidad de Madrid ha utilizado parte del dinero del fondo covid que ha distribuido el Gobierno central entre las comunidades autónomas, para ahorrarse el dinero destinado a las becas universitarias.

La Consejería de Universidades ha distribuido los 49 millones que ha recibido en diferentes partidas para ahorrarse otras, como las becas destinadas a alumnos con rentas bajas. Financiarán los 9 millones de las becas universitarias con el fondo covid, ahorrándose los 3 millones que tenían previsto invertir en becas socioeconómicas.

"En definitiva, se ahorran tres, en lugar de sumar una cosa y la otra, que sería lo normal ahora", explica Clara Ramas, portavoz del área de Universidades de Más Madrid, a El País. Que se pregunta: "¿Qué pasará el año que viene con esas becas? porque el dinero del Estado no va a estar ahí siempre”.

Además parte del fondo covid se ha destinado a un nuevo plan de Transformación Digital en las universidades, 37,1 millones salen del fondo del Estado, y también se ha aportado parte del dinero a los contratos de los 1.117 profesores de refuerzo, a pesar de que aseguraron que se decidiría en función de la evolución de la pandemia.

"De lo que ha recibido Madrid, más de 600 millones lo está destinando a otras cosas que no están relacionadas con la covid", dice Tito Morano, de Unidas Podemos.

