madrid
La Comunidad de Madrid ha utilizado parte del dinero del fondo covid que ha distribuido el Gobierno central entre las comunidades autónomas, para ahorrarse el dinero destinado a las becas universitarias.
La Consejería de Universidades ha distribuido los 49 millones que ha recibido en diferentes partidas para ahorrarse otras, como las becas destinadas a alumnos con rentas bajas. Financiarán los 9 millones de las becas universitarias con el fondo covid, ahorrándose los 3 millones que tenían previsto invertir en becas socioeconómicas.
"En definitiva, se ahorran tres, en lugar de sumar una cosa y la otra, que sería lo normal ahora", explica Clara Ramas, portavoz del área de Universidades de Más Madrid, a El País. Que se pregunta: "¿Qué pasará el año que viene con esas becas? porque el dinero del Estado no va a estar ahí siempre”.
Además parte del fondo covid se ha destinado a un nuevo plan de Transformación Digital en las universidades, 37,1 millones salen del fondo del Estado, y también se ha aportado parte del dinero a los contratos de los 1.117 profesores de refuerzo, a pesar de que aseguraron que se decidiría en función de la evolución de la pandemia.
"De lo que ha recibido Madrid, más de 600 millones lo está destinando a otras cosas que no están relacionadas con la covid", dice Tito Morano, de Unidas Podemos.
