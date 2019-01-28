El ex secretario general del PP valenciano Ricardo Costa ha vuelto a señalar este lunes ante el juez al expresidente valenciano Francisco Camps, del que ha dicho que fue quien ordenó emitir facturas falsas para contratar con Orange Market, empresa de la trama Gürtel por cuyos contratos con la Generalitat está siendo investigado en la Audiencia Nacional.
Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, Costa ha ratificado todo lo que ya afirmó en el juicio por la financiación ilegal del PP valenciano, hace ahora un año. En dicho procedimiento, reveló por sorpresa que fue el expresidente quien ordenó contratar con la trama que dirigía Francisco Correa para organizar actos de su partido y que éstos se financiaron en parte con dinero negro.
Así lo ha ratificado el exdirigente conservador en su declaración en calidad de testigo ante el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 5, José de la Mata, quien investiga a Francisco Camps por el contrato adjudicado a Orange Market para la instalación del stand de la Comunitat en la edición de Fitur de 2009.
Concretamente, Costa ha dicho no sabe si la Generalitat también contrataba con la trama Gürtel, ya que él era dirigente del partido y no de la Administración, pero sí ha manifestado que Camps ordenaba esos contratos para el PP. También ha señalado al exvicepresidente valenciano Víctor Campos, según las fuentes consultadas.
A su salida de la Audiencia Nacional tras más de dos horas declarando, Costa se ha limitado a decir a los medios de comunicación que ha "colaborado con la Justicia".
