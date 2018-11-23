Dani Mateo, imputado por su sketch de la bandera española

El Juzgado número 47 de Madrid ha admitido a trámite la denuncia interpuesta contra el humorista Dani Mateo por el sindicato policial Alternativa Sindical de Policía por su sketch en el programa de LaSexta El Intermedio en el que se sonó la nariz en la bandera española.

El titular del juzgado ha citado a Mateo como investigado para el lunes 26 de noviembre a las 11:30 horas para que declare en sede judicial. Se le acusa de delitos de odio y ultraje a símbolos nacionales. El juez, asimismo, ha desestimado el recurso a la apertura de la causa planteado por la defensa del humorista.

En un programa de El Intermedio, Mateo interpretó un sketch en el que, mientras leía el prospecto de un medicamento antigripal, estornudaba y se sonaba la nariz con la bandera de España. "Perdón, perdón ¿qué he hecho? Yo no quería ofender a nadie. (...) No quería ofender ni a los españoles, ni al Rey ni mucho menos a los chinos que venden estos trapos", dijo.

Su emisión suscitó tantas críticas y polémica que La Sexta decidió retirar el sketch de la web al día siguiente, tras detectar que había gente que se había podido sentir molesta y ofendida.

Incluso la Guardia Civil se refirió a este asunto en Twitter, diciendo que no respetar la bandera "no es humor, es ofender gratuitamente a los que la sienten con orgullo y a los que han entregado su vida y esfuerzo en pos de los valores de paz y libertad que representa".

Como respuesta, Dani Mateo defendió el valor del humor y de la risa y criticó que las banderas puedan ser más importantes que las personas, tras las críticas recibidas por el sketch. "Sólo quería recordaros que, mientras nos reímos, no nos pegamos y eso es bueno. Muy bueno. En la guerra no hay risa", indicó el humorista en Twitter.

La polémica alcanzó tal dimensión que no solo el humorista recibió numerosas amenazas en las redes sociales. Además, el Teatro Olympia de Valencia canceló dos representaciones de la obra "Nunca os olvidaremos" junto a Raúl Cimas y JJ Vaquero previstas para el 23 y 24 de noviembre después de recibir amenazas de colectivos de extrema derecha. Finalmente, será el Palau de la Música el que acogerá la función el próximo 9 de febrero.