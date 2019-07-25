Público
Debate de Investidura Sánchez dice que no "tira la toalla", que hablará con todos y explorará otros caminos

Cree que es necesario que las tres grandes fuerzas políticas reflexionen y faciliten una nueva investidura en septiembre

El candidato socialista a la presidencia del Gobierno,.Pedro Sánchez, abandona el hemiciclo. EFE

El presidente en Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este jueves que no está dispuesto a tirar la toalla y volverá a abrir conversaciones con las tres principales fuerzas políticas y explorará nuevos caminos.

Sánchez, en un tono muy conciliador, pidió a estos tres partidos que reflexionen de cómo desbloquear la situación, y llegó a plantear que se llegue a un acuerdo entre las cuatro fuerzas políticas para desbloquear una segunda investidura en el mes de septiembre.

El candidato socialista hizo especial mención a reabrir el camino con PP y Ciudadanos para que no impidan que haya Gobierno y, sobre Unidas Podemos, aseguró que cree que Pablo Iglesias se ha equivocado, "pero es consciente del error que ha cometido", dijo.

