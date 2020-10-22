El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, cerró este jueves el debate de la fallida moción de censura con el anuncio de que el PSOE paraliza la reforma registrada por este grupo y por Unidas Podemos para cambiar la forma de elección de los miembros del CGPJ, si el PP se sienta a negociar la renovación de los órganos institucionales que todavía está pendiente.

Sánchez decidió hacer este anuncio, que era una posibilidad que contemplaba el Gobierno, tras escuchar la intervención del presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, distanciándose claramente de los postulados de Vox y votando en contra de la moción de censura presentada por la ultraderecha.

No obstante, Sánchez no ha dicho que la retirara, sólo que la paralizaba si el PP cambia de actitud y volvía a la negociación, al especificar que la intención del Gobierno es sólo "detener el reloj de la reforma" en función de cómo actúe el partido de Pablo Casado.

Además, en la última intervención del presidente del Gobierno, que cerró la fallida moción de censura, Sánchez arremetió con dureza contra el candidato de Vox a la presidencia del Gobierno, a quien acusó de "no tener ni la más remota idea de qué hacer con España", afirmó.

Sánchez dice que Abascal, "no tiene ni la más remota idea de qué hacer con España"

Según Sánchez, Abascal ha demostrado que "no tiene un plan para combatir la desigualdad, ni para combatir la violencia de género. Lo mismo con la educación". Y añadió. "Usted va a ser derrotado dentro de unos minutos y esto va a ser un alivio para todos nosotros".

Sánchez recordó que no la moción no había obtenido ni un solo voto a favor, salvo el de los 52 diputados de Vox, lo que en su opinión "evidencia que la España que existe es la que está aquí representada. Y la inmensa mayoría coincidimos en las ideas básicas que deben inspirar a nuestro país y a su futuro. No coincidimos en todo, señorías. Pero es más que suficiente para fomentar la convivencia", dijo.