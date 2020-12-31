Estás leyendo: Detenido un ultra frente a la casa de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero por atentado contra la autoridad

Público
Público
campaña de acoso

Detenido un ultra frente a la casa de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero por atentado contra la autoridad

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre vinculado a Hazte Oír por agredir a un agente de la Guardia Civil frente a la vivienda del vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, después de que un juez haya dictado una orden de alejamiento contra otro de ellos por hostigamiento.

Acoso a Iglesias y Montero: 'incómodo pero no amenazante', según la Fiscalía
Concentraciones ultraderechistas frente a la vivienda de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero, en la sierra de Madrid, por parte de grupos ultras. -PÚBLICO

Actualizado:

Público

Una de las personas habituales en las concentraciones frente a la vivienda de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero, en la sierra madrileña, ha sido detenida el pasado miércoles, a última hora de la tarde, según ha podido saber Público. Se trata de Francisco Z., vinculado a la organización ultra HazteOir y también a  Projusticia, un grupo negacionista de la violencia machista.

La detención se produjo por parte del operativo de la Guardia Civil cuando el citado individuo se negó a dar explicaciones sobre los motivos por los que se encontraba frente a la casa del vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, hostigado tanto él como la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, y sus tres hijos desde hace meses por un grupo de ultras. Francisco Z. se negó a marcharse y acabó enfrentándose a los agentes; incluso intentó agredir a uno de ellos, según ha podido saber este diario. La detención fue por un delito de atentado a la autoridad.

Francisco Z. fue la persona que en 2017 agredió al decano de la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad Complutense, Ricardo Alonso, en medio de las protestas desatadas cuando la organización ultra HazteOír quiso llevar hasta el campus su polémico autobús contra las personas trans.

El detenido, de 58 años, ha argumentado que se encontraba frente a la casa de Iglesias y Montero "comiendo un chocolate con churros". Precisamente hace dos días, un juez de Collado Villalba dictó una orden de alejamiento para otro de los habituales de las concentraciones de acoso frente a la vivienda del vicepresidente segundo, mientras se instruye una causa en su contra por coacciones y acoso.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público